Top Wisconsin Republican wants to put abortion laws on a future ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top Republican wants to let voters decide whether to shorten the length of time that pregnant women can legally seek abortions. Current state laws allow abortions up until 20 weeks of pregnancy. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday that he wants to to shorten that period to somewhere between 12 and 15 weeks. His plan would put the decision on the ballot in a statewide election, but first it would need to be passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers has vowed to veto any bills that would make abortion laws stricter than they were under Roe v. Wade.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

