Two county officials in Arizona plead not guilty to charges for delaying 2022 election certification

PHOENIX (AP) — Two officials from a rural Arizona county pleaded not guilty to felony charges for delaying the certification of their county’s 2022 midterm election results. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby had balked for weeks about certifying the results. They didn’t cite problems with election results. But they said they weren’t satisfied that the machines used to tabulate ballots were properly certified for use in elections, though state and federal election officials said they were. The county ultimately certified its results after a judge ruled both Republican supervisors broke the law when they refused to sign off on the vote count by a deadline.

