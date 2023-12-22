Nevada rangeland taxed by wild horses, land managers plan to round up thousands of the animals

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — U.S. land managers are planning to round up more than 2,800 wild horses across four Nevada counties beginning next week. The Bureau of Land Management says the current population is more than six times what it should be and there’s not enough water and forage to support that number. Chris Mitchell, the agency’s Humboldt River Field Office manager, said Friday that herd overpopulation and severe drought conditions are having cumulative impacts on public lands. The horses that are rounded up will undergo health checks and will be put up for adoption.

