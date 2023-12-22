Truck carrying gas hits railroad bridge and explodes as a train passes overhead

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A tractor-trailer loaded with natural gas containers slammed into the bottom of an overhead railroad bridge in upstate New York and exploded. The fiery crash in Glenville on Thursday night seriously injured the driver and briefly knocked out power in the area. A freight train happened to be going over the bridge at the time, but no damage was reported. Police told The Daily Gazette it appeared the truck driver failed to heed signs warning the bridge was only 10 feet above the road. The driver was flown to a hospital with serious burns. Local officials say the bridge has been struck several times this year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.