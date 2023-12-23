A pro-peace Russian presidential hopeful is blocked by the election commission

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian politician Yekaterina Duntsova hit a roadblock in her presidential campaign Saturday, when Russia’s Central Election Commission refused to accept her initial nomination by a group of supporters, citing errors in the documents submitted. Duntsova calls for peace in Ukraine and hopes to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin. She said she would appeal the decision in Russia’s Supreme Court. The Russian Communist Party announced it would support State Duma deputy Nikolai Kharitonov’s nomination, while the A Just Russia – For Truth party formally announced that it was supporting Putin’s nomination for the presidency. The Civic Initiative party is expected to back the nomination of independent candidate Boris Nadezhdin for the presidency.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.