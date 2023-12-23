US tensions with China are fraying long-cultivated academic ties. Will the chill hurt US interests?
By DIDI TANG
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — American colleagues have educated millions of Chinese students over the past four decades. Many of those students have stayed in the United States and become top researchers and distinguished professors. But that academic cooperation is now in decline. Washington sees Beijing as a strategic rival and there are growing fears about Chinese spying. Analysts say this is hurting more than just students and researchers. They say it will undercut American competitiveness and weaken global efforts to address health issues. But for some, the prospects for scientific advances need to take a back seat to security concerns right now.