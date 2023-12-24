A weekend of combat in Gaza kills more than a dozen Israeli soldiers, a sign of Hamas’ entrenchment

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military says more than a dozen Israeli soldiers were killed in combat in the Gaza Strip over the weekend. It was some of the bloodiest days of battle since the start of Israel’s ground offensive in late October and a sign that Hamas is still putting up a fight. The mounting death toll among Israeli troops announced Sunday is likely to play an important factor in Israeli public support for the war. Israelis still stand firmly behind the country’s stated goals of crushing Hamas’ governing and military capabilities and releasing the remaining hostages taken by Hamas and other militant groups.

By TIA GOLDENBERG, WAFAA SHURAFA and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

