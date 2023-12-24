King Charles III’s annual Christmas message from Buckingham Palace includes sustainable touches

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III is giving his Christmas message from Buckingham Palace with a live Christmas tree in the background. The message to be broadcast at 3 p.m. on Monday will the king’s second festive address since he ascended the throne but the first since his coronation in May. Charles promoted environmental causes long before it became popular. He spoke earlier this month at the U.N.’s COP28 climate summit in Dubai. Last year, in his first Christmas message as monarch, Charles evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of Britain’s public service workers. The palace says the tree serving as his backdrop this year will be replanted.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.