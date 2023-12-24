Skip to Content
AP National

Manchester United announces completion of deal to sell up to 25% of club to Jim Ratcliffe

By
Published 9:09 AM

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — More than a year after it was put up for sale, Manchester United said Sunday that British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe had bought a minority stake in the storied Premier League club.

Ratcliffe, who owns petrochemicals giant INEOS and is one of Britain’s richest people, has bought a stake of “up to 25%” of the 20-time league champions and will invest $300 million in its Old Trafford stadium.

As part of the deal, United said Ratcliffe would take responsibility for the club’s soccer operations.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content