Security is stepped up around Christmas celebrations in Germany and Austria over attack concerns
By DAVID McHUGH
Associated Press
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Tourist visits have been barred at Germany’s landmark Cologne cathedral and Christmas Eve worshippers face security checks to get into midnight Mass as police respond to indications of a potential attack. However, a top security official urged people not to shy away from holiday celebrations out of fear. Multiple church services continued at the cathedral Sunday despite the ban on visits purely for sightseeing. A day earlier, police descended on the cathedral and searched it with sniffer dogs. They did not give further information but the dpa news agency reported without citing a source that there was a threat from an Islamic extremist group.