12/31/23: At Las Vegas wedding chapels, this ‘specialty date’ creates a New Year’s Eve surge

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that New Year’s Eve could take the cake for the busiest wedding day in Las Vegas thanks to the date’s repeating pattern of 1-2-3, 1-2-3. That’s known as a in the massive Las Vegas wedding industry. Clark County’s clerk says the record number of New Year’s Eve weddings in Vegas was 4,492. That was set on July 7, 2007. One chapel in downtown Las Vegas says it’s fully booked at midnight on the holiday and is expecting to wed more than 120 couples that day.

