2 models of Apple Watch can go on sale again, for now, after court lifts halt over a patent dispute

wo higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court temporarily lifted a sales halt ordered by the International Trade Commission due to a patent dispute. The ITC, a federal agency, ordered the halt to block Apple from using specific technologies underpinning a blood-oxygen measurement system in its Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches. Apple stopped selling the two watch models in the U.S. on Thursday to comply with the ITC ruling. The court’s action will allow sales of the two Apple Watch models while it considers whether to reinstate the ITC order as it hears Apple’s appeal.

By The Associated Press

