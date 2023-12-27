Casinos, hospital ask judge to halt Atlantic City road narrowing, say traffic could cost jobs, lives

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Five Boardwalk casinos and a hospital want a judge to prevent Atlantic City from narrowing the main road running through the city’s downtown. They say such a move could hurt business and endanger lives during traffic-choked periods. The AtlanticCare hospital system, along with Caesars, Tropicana, Bally’s, Hard Rock and Resorts casinos, have asked a state Superior Court judge to order an end to the project, which began Dec. 13. The city says the federal and state-funded project will make a dangerous road safer at no cost to local taxpayers. A judge will consider the request on Jan. 26 after declining last week to put an immediate halt to the work.

