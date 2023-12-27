Family of Iowa teen killed by police files a lawsuit saying officers should have been better trained

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The family of a 16-year-old who was killed by Des Moines police in December 2022 has filed a lawsuit arguing that the teen never pointed a gun at officers and that police should have had better training in de-escalation before the confrontation. The shooting of Trevontay Jenkins was linked to the Jan. 23 shooting at the Starts Right Here alternative school in Des Moines that left two teens dead and the program’s founder injured. Prosecutors have said that the two teens who carried out that school shooting were motivated partly by disparaging comments that were made online about Jenkins after the police shooting. The police department declined to comment on the lawsuit.

