Gaston Glock, the Austrian developer of the Glock handgun, dies at 94

Gaston Glock, the Austrian developer of the handgun that bears his name, has died. He was 94. The Austria Press Agency reports that the Glock company announced his death on Wednesday. Glock was a reclusive engineer who founded the company in 1963 near Vienna. The company has since expanded around the world, including a U.S. subsidiary that was founded in 1985. Glock handguns are used by police forces and some countries’ military forces, as well as private users. The weapon was significantly lighter, cheaper and more reliable than the models available when it was created.

