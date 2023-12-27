Gypsy Rose Blanchard set to be paroled years after persuading boyfriend to kill her abusive mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is set to be paroled years after she persuaded an online boyfriend to kill her abusive mother. The now-32-year-old Missouri woman is scheduled to be released on Thursday. Her case sparked national tabloid interest after reports emerged that her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, had essentially kept her daughter prisoner, forcing her to pretend for years that she was suffering from cancer and other serious illnesses. Michael Stanfield is Gypsy Blanchard’s trial attorney. He has said that her mother had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder in which parents or caregivers seek sympathy through the exaggerated or made-up illnesses of their children.

