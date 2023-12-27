Juvenile sperm whale euthanized after stranding on North Carolina beach

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (AP) — A juvenile sperm whale that appeared to be in poor health has been euthanized after stranding on a North Carolina beach. The Virginian-Pilot newspaper reports the whale was put down Wednesday near Jennette’s Pier in the Outer Banks town of Nags Head. The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island said euthanasia was the best course of action because rehabilitation for many large whale species is difficult or impossible. Experts will perform a thorough examination of the whale’s body on Thursday. Sperm whales are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

