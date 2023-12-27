Nikki Haley, asked what caused the Civil War, leaves out slavery. It’s not the first time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley was asked Wednesday by a New Hampshire voter about the reason for the Civil War, and she didn’t mention slavery in her response. That led the voter to say he was “astonished” by her omission. Asked during a town hall in Berlin, New Hampshire, what she believed had caused the war, Haley talked about the role of government, replying that it was about “the freedoms of what people could and couldn’t do” and turning the question back to the man who had asked it. Haley, who served six years as South Carolina’s governor, has been competing for a distant second place to Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

