The Golden Globes: How to watch, who’s hosting and other key things to know

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Golden Globe Awards are back on the first Sunday in January with plenty of behind-the-scenes changes aimed at cementing a yearslong comeback effort. The show is known for its boozy celebration of film and television and as an early stop for awards season contenders. Scandals have led to a membership revamp and a new broadcaster for the Jan. 7 show, but a key question remains: Will viewers tune in? Comedian Jo Koy is hosting the ceremony, which will be broadcast live from Beverly Hilton Hotel beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. The top nominee is “Barbie,” with “Oppenheimer” following closely behind.

