A new league for a new mom as Kendall Coyne Schofield relishes her return to hockey with PWHL launch

Kendall Coyne Schofield is relishing her return to hockey, and doing so as a first-time mother. She will be bringing her six-month-old son Drew along for the journey while playing for Minnesota in the newly established Professional Women’s Hockey League. Schofield is a three-time Olympian and former U.S. captain. At 31, she is driven by wanting to overcome the stigma that elite female athletes have to choose between having a child or a career. The PWHL has maternity policies to help player-moms, including providing nanny care. Coyne Schofield is scheduled to suit up for Minnesota’s first game at Boston on Jan. 3.

