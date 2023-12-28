Alabama coaches don’t want players watching film on tablets out of fear of sign stealing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alabama is covering every angle when it comes to preparing for Monday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan at the Rose Bowl. That includes making sure their equipment and films do not get hacked in the wake of the Wolverines’ sign-stealing allegations from earlier this season. Wide receiver Isaiah Bond and running back Jase McClellan say watching film has been restricted to only as a group and with coaches at team facilities. McLellan also says that players are not receiving practice film directly on their iPads, and that only coaches are receiving it.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.