Alabama coaches don’t want players watching film on tablets out of fear of sign stealing
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alabama is covering every angle when it comes to preparing for Monday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan at the Rose Bowl. That includes making sure their equipment and films do not get hacked in the wake of the Wolverines’ sign-stealing allegations from earlier this season. Wide receiver Isaiah Bond and running back Jase McClellan say watching film has been restricted to only as a group and with coaches at team facilities. McLellan also says that players are not receiving practice film directly on their iPads, and that only coaches are receiving it.