Arizona man seeks dismissal of charge over online post after deadly attack in Australia

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man is asking a U.S. court to dismiss a charge of making threatening online comments toward law enforcement days after participating in an online exchange with people who had carried out a deadly attack in Australia. A lawyer for Donald Day Jr.’s says the charges against his client should be dismissed because they don’t allege Day made statements of intent to harm any specific person. The lawyer also says Day’s comments were not serious expressions of an intent to carry out violence and instead were protected speech. Prosecutors declined to comment Thursday on the dismissal request.

