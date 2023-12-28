Celtics send Detroit to NBA record-tying 28th straight loss, beating Pistons 128-122 in OT

BOSTON (AP) — Hoping to avoid a 28th straight loss that would match the longest losing streak in NBA history, the Detroit Pistons forced overtime against the league-best Celtics before Boston recovered to win 128-122. Despite making it to overtime for the first time in the skid, Detroit matched the “Trust the Process” Philadelphia 76ers with 28 consecutive losses. The Pistons need a win at home against Toronto on Saturday night to avoid breaking the record. Kristaps Porzingis had 35 points for Boston and Jayson Tatum finished with 31 points and 10 assists. Boston won its fourth straight and ninth in 10 games. Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 31 points and nine assists.

