Deutsche Bank pledges nearly $5 million to help combat human trafficking in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Deutsche Bank has pledged nearly $5 million in funding to help combat human trafficking in New Mexico. The bank made the announcement Thursday in a joint statement with state Attorney General Raúl Torrez. The announcement comes seven months after Deutsche Bank settled a lawsuit that claimed the German lender should have seen evidence that the late Jeffrey Epstein, who was a client, engaged in sex trafficking. Torrez’s office is investigating several financial service companies and their role in what he says is a failure to identify sexual abuse and trafficking of underage girls at Epstein’s ranch in Santa Fe County.

