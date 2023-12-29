Civil rights leader removed from movie theater for using his own chair

A civil rights leader was escorted by police out of a North Carolina movie theater after he insisted on using his own chair for medical reasons. The incident in Greenville involved the Rev. William Barber II and has prompted an apology from AMC Theatres. The dispute happened Tuesday during a showing of “The Color Purple.” Barber said he needed the chair because he suffers from a disabling bone disease. Barber co-chairs the national Poor People’s Campaign and previously served as president of the North Carolina NAACP. AMC said it is reviewing its policies to ensure such an incident does not happen again.

