How recent ‘swatting’ calls targeting officials may prompt heavier penalties for hoax police calls

ATLANTA (AP) — A spate of false reports of shooters at the homes of public officials in recent days could be setting the stage for stricter penalties against so-called swatting in more states. Swatting is the act of making a prank call to emergency services to prompt a response at a particular address. The goal is to get authorities to show up. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost have been among the recent victims. Several Georgia lawmakers targeted say they want increased penalties for swatting, like laws enacted this year in Ohio and Virginia. Similar bills are pending in other states and Congress.

