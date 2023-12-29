More than 100 anglers rescued from an ice chunk that broke free on a Minnesota river

RED LAKE, Minnesota (AP) — Authorities say more than 100 people stranded while fishing on an ice chunk that broke free on a Minnesota river have been rescued. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the anglers were on an ice floe on Upper Red Lake, northwest of Minneapolis, when they became stranded Friday evening. The county sheriff’s office says the people were stranded with more than 30 feet separating them from shore. It took about 2 1/2 hours for rescuers to take them to shore. Nobody was hurt, although the sheriff’s office says four people fell into the water when a canoe tried to take them off the ice chunk before first responders arrived.

