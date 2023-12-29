Prosecutors say there’s no need for a second trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have told a New York judge that they will not proceed with a second trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on charges not in the case presented to a jury that convicted him in November. Prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in a letter late Friday that evidence at a second trial would duplicate evidence already shown to a jury and would ignore the “strong public interest in a prompt resolution” of the case. They said the judge can consider the evidence that would be used at a second trial when he sentences Bankman-Fried in March.

