Agencies release plans for moving hotel-dwelling Maui fire survivors into long-term housing

HONOLULU (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency says over the next month it plans to dramatically increase long-term housing units hosting Lahaina households displaced by last year’s deadly wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui. The agency said Friday it expects households living under long-term leases directly funded by FEMA to rise to 1,500 over the next month from 100 currently. The plan would house most people still living in hotels months after the August wildfires. Hawaii’s governor in December threatened to use his emergency powers to impose a moratorium on short-term rentals if officials weren’t able to secure enough long-term housing for fire survivors. He backed away from that threat on Friday.

