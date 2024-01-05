Cher is denied an immediate conservatorship over son’s money, but the issue isn’t done

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has declined to give Cher an immediate court conservatorship over her son’s money. The judge at a hearing Friday said Cher’s attorneys hadn’t given lawyers for 47-year-old Elijah Blue Allman the necessary documents in time for them to prepare his opposition to the move. The court will take up the issue again later this month. Cher says Allman’s struggles with addiction have made him unable to manage his money and may put his life in danger. Allman responded in a court filing that he has been sober for more than three months and does not need his mother’s help.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.