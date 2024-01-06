A California law banning the carrying of firearms in most public places is blocked again
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new California law that bans people from carrying firearms in most public places has once again been blocked from taking effect as a court challenge continues. A 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Saturday dissolved a temporary hold on a lower court injunction blocking the law. The hold was issued by a different 9th Circuit panel and had allowed the law to go into effect Jan. 1. Saturday’s decision keeps in place a Dec. 20 ruling by U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney blocking the law. The law prohibits people from carrying concealed guns in 26 types of places including public parks and playgrounds.