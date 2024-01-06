Death toll from Minnesota home fire rises to three kids; four others in family remain hospitalized
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The number of children who died as a result of a fire in their St. Paul home has risen to three. At a news conference Saturday, Pa Cheng Vang, the children’s father, said he was grateful for the community’s support since the fire broke out early Wednesday. The deceased children included 5-year-old twin girls and a 4-year-old boy. A 1-year-old and their 28-year-old mother remain hospitalized in critical condition. Two other children also remain hospitalized, but their conditions have improved. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter joined the family at the news conference to show support. The cause of the fire was accidental.