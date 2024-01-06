DeSantis’ State of the State address might be as much for Iowa voters as it is for Floridians

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ upcoming State of the State address is supposed to be about Florida’s future. Iowa, though, is more likely at the front of his mind. The speech kicking off Florida’s annual legislative session Tuesday comes exactly a week before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses. DeSantis has been spending much more time in the Hawkeye State than the Sunshine State in recent weeks. So it won’t be a surprise if his sixth State of the State is as much a message to Iowa voters as it is a forecast of his continued vision for Florida.

