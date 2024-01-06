Florida’s Greek community celebrates the Epiphany with annual dive into water to retrieve cross

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Greek Orthodox community has celebrated the Epiphany with their annual cross dive near the Gulf of Mexico. Sixteen-year-old John Hittos bested 64 other teenage boys in Tarpon Springs on Saturday and retrieved the cross from chilly water. The winner is believed to have a year of blessings ahead. The Epiphany commemorates the manifestation of Jesus to the world. It is marked with celebrations ranging from parades and gift-giving for children to the blessing of water. The holiday is also called the Feast of Epiphany, Three Kings Day and Theophany. In some traditions, it celebrates the baptism of Jesus and in others the visit of the Three Magi.

