Thousands of mourners in Islamabad attend funeral for Pakistani cleric gunned down in broad daylight

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of mourners have attended a funeral for a Pakistani Sunni Muslim cleric gunned down in broad daylight on the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad. The funeral of Masoodur Rehman Usmani was held on Saturday, a day after unidentified gunmen shot and killed him and wounded his driver in the neighborhood of Ghauri Town, according to statement issued by the Islamabad police. No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which is a rare occurence Islamabad. Police said they were using closed-circuit TV footage to track down the attackers.

