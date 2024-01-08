A ‘highly impactful’ winter storm is bearing down on a large swath of the US midsection

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A “highly impactful” winter storm is expected to dump as much as a foot of snow across the country’s midsection, where blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect. The National Weather Service says the storm has the potential to bring 8 to 12 inches of snow Monday and Tuesday to a broad area. It stretches from southeastern Colorado and western Kansas, through eastern Nebraska, large parts of Iowa, northern Missouri and northwestern Illinois, up toward the upper peninsula of Michigan. National Weather Service forecaster Bob Oravec says they expect “a very, very highly impactful event.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.