Japan’s foreign minister visits Poland to strengthen ties with the NATO nation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has paid a visit to Poland in an attempt to strengthen ties with the NATO nation, which borders Ukraine. During her visit to Warsaw on Monday, Kamikawa met with Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski and a placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. She began her visit to Poland on Saturday but interrupted it to make an unannounced visit to Ukraine, where she pledged Japan’s continued support for the country as it tries to defend itself against Russia’s invasion. In a short statement to reporters in Warsaw, Kamikawa said she was in Ukraine to show Japan’s solidarity with the country and that Japan is working with Poland to support Kyiv.

