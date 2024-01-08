Paris names a street after David Bowie celebrating music icon’s legacy

PARIS (AP) — The city of Paris is immortalizing British music icon David Bowie by naming a street after him in the city’s southeast on what would have been his 77th birthday. The inauguration of rue David-Bowie on Monday was first announced in 2020 by the mayor of the 13th arrondissement. The new street is situated between two modern office buildings including the headquarters of news publications Le Monde and L’Obs. It opens onto avenue Pierre-Mendes-France and will connect to the future bridge linking the avenue to boulevard de l’Hopital near Austerlitz train station and Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital. The inauguration features a concert and an exhibit.

