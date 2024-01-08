The EU loses about a million workers per year due to aging. Migration official urges legal options
By LEFTERIS PITARAKIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Union’s top official for migration says member states will have to confront tough policy challenges to cope with the continent’s aging population. The EU home affairs commissioner says there is a pressing need to shift away from illegal migration and find legitimate alternatives. She says the EU is currently losing about a million workers per year due to aging. She made the remarks during a visit to Greece as EU member states try to finalize a landmark migration agreement ahead of bloc-wide elections in June.