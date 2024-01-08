The White House will review Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s lack of disclosure on his hospital stay

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the administration will review what rules or procedures weren’t followed when Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did not disclose his hospitalization for days. Austin was admitted into intensive care on Jan. 1, but President Joe Biden and senior White House officials were not notified until three days later. John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, said Monday the administration will look at the processes in place, and “try to learn from this experience.” Austin was hospitalized on Jan. 1, which the Pentagon did not disclose to the public until Jan. 5. The Pentagon has refused to offer details about Austin’s medical procedures.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and ZEKE MILLER The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.