Japan launches an intelligence-gathering satellite to watch for North Korean missiles

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has launched a rocket carrying a government intelligence-gathering satellite on a mission to watch movements at military sites in North Korea and improve natural disaster response. The H2A rocket, launched by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, blasted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan on Friday. It is carrying the optical satellite as part of Tokyo’s reconnaissance and military buildup. A launch is also planned of a new flagship rocket H3, developed by Mitsubishi and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, following its failed first test flight last year.

