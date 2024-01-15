Emergency crews searching for airplane that went down in bay south of San Franciso

MOSS BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California authorties say an airplane has crashed into the Pacific Ocean near an airport south of San Francisco. KRON-TV reports Sgt. Philip Hallworth of San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were searching for the plane that went down in Half Moon Bay around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Hallworth says the crash occurred a few miles from the Half Moon Bay Airport in Moss Beach, which is about 22 miles south of San Francisco. KRON reports the U.S. Coast Guard, California Highway Patrol and fire crews also have responded to the crash site. There was no immediate information about the number of people on board the plane, possible survivors or the type of aircraft involved in the crash.

