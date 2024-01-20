Two British warships collided in a Middle East port. No one was injured but damaged was sustained

LONDON (AP) — The British navy says two of its warships have collided in a harbor in Bahrain, causing damage but no injuries. Social media video appears to show the HMS Chiddingfold reversing into the HMS Bangor as it was at a dock Thursday. Royal Navy Rear Admiral Edward Ahlgren says an investigation is underway. Ahlgren says that despite its training and enforcing safety to the highest standard, such incidents still occur. The two minehunters have been based in the Middle East to help protect merchant vessels.

