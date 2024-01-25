Two men convicted of kidnapping, carjacking an FBI employee in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A federal jury in South Dakota has convicted two men on several charges related to the 2022 kidnapping of an FBI employee. The Rapid City Journal reports that 29-year-old Deyvin Morales and 25-year-old Juan Alvarez-Soto were found guilty of kidnapping, carjacking and other counts. Sentencing dates have not been set. Both men could face up to life in prison. The crime happened in 2022. The victim was able to escape during a stop at a gas station. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paige Peterson said during closing statements that the victim survived because of his bravery and resolution to not die. Lawyers for the suspects questioned the evidence in the case.

