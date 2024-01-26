A famed NYC museum is closing two Native American halls. Harvard and others have taken similar steps

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s American Museum of Natural History is closing two halls featuring Native American objects. The museum’s president told staff in a letter Friday about the weekend closures that the exhibits are “severely outdated” and contain culturally sensitive items. The Manhattan institution is the latest museum to cover up or remove Native American exhibits in an effort to comply with recently revamped federal regulations dealing with the display of Indigenous human remains and cultural items. Similar measures have been taken recently at Chicago’s Field Museum, Harvard’s Peabody Museum and the Cleveland Museum of Art.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.