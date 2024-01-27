Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are idling car factories and delaying new fashion. Will it get worse?
By PAUL WISEMAN and MAE ANDERSON
AP Business Writers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi rebels have unraveled a key global trade route, forcing vessels into longer and more costly journeys around Africa. The disruption has forced car factories in Belgium and Berlin to idle. Spring fashion lines are delayed at a popular British department store. A Maryland company that makes hospital supplies doesn’t know when to expect parts from Asia. The problem isn’t nearly as bad as the supply chain logjams that caused delays, shortages and higher prices in 2021 and 2022. But if the conflict in Gaza drags on, the trade disruption in the Red Sea could surge inflation.