Global anti-corruption efforts are faltering, partly due to a ‘decline in justice,’ survey finds

BERLIN (AP) — The latest annual Corruption Perceptions Index says efforts to fight public sector corruption are faltering and blames in part a “global decline in justice and the rule of law since 2016.” Transparency International compiles the index. It found 23 countries at their worst level since the global ranking began almost three decades ago, including both high-ranking democracies and authoritarian states. It says “the rise of authoritarianism in some countries contributes to this trend” and mechanisms that keep governments in check have weakened even in democratic spaces. Denmark held the highest score for the sixth straight year. Somalia had the weakest. The United States was unchanged with a score of 69, putting it in 24th place.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.