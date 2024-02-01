Senate approves Biden pick to lead EPA air office as final rules near on power plants, vehicles

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency’s air pollution office just as the agency is set to finalize rules over climate-changing emissions from power plants and cars and trucks. Joe Goffman is a longtime EPA official who has led the air and radiation office on an acting basis for three years. His nomination for the permanent post languished amid opposition from Republicans unhappy with EPA rules on a range of issues, from restrictions on coal- and natural-gas-fired power plants to industrial soot and vehicle emissions. The vote to confirm him was 50-49. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was the lone Democrat to oppose him.

