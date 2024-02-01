US jobs report for January is likely to show that steady hiring growth extended into 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is expected to report that employers added a solid 177,000 jobs in January. The unemployment rate is forecast to come in at 3.8%, which would mark two straight years of joblessness below 4% despite the high interest rates the Federal Reserve engineered to fight high inflation. The health of the economy is sure to weigh on voters ahead of the presidential election, with polls showing widespread dissatisfaction despite signs of the economy’s fundamental strength. A key factor is exasperation with higher prices. Though inflation has slowed sharply, overall prices remain well above where they were when the inflation surge began. Still, public spirits appear to be improving, however gradually.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.