What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
By The Associated Press
This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include “Abbott Elementary” debuting its third season on ABC, Charlie Kaufman’s animated movie “Orion and the Dark” and Usher’s “Coming Home.” It’s his first new solo album in eight years and just in time for the Super Bowl. Revisit popular Super Bowl ads from years past on “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials XXIII: The Ultimate Countdown,” on CBS or catch Justin Hartley of “This is Us” debuting his new action CBS series “Tracker.” Then there are puppies — lots of them — on “Puppy Bowl XX” and the “Great American Rescue Bowl.”